What Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Divorce Papers Reveal About Their Custody Plan & Spousal Support

On Tuesday, news broke that Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

In the docs obtained by “Extra,” Kidman cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed “date of filing” as the date of separation.

In the papers, Nicole requested that she be named the “primary residential parent” of their two children, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

As part of the filing, Kidman included a marital dissolution agreement signed by her and Urban, on September 6 and August 26, respectively.

A parenting plan, a child support plan, and a “parenting seminar order” were also detailed in the marital dissolution agreement, Us Weekly reports.

In the agreed-upon parenting plan, Sunday and Faith will spend 306 days with their mother and 59 days with their father. The couple has agreed to be a team when making major decisions about their kids. If they can’t see eye-to-eye, “[Kidman] shall have final decision-making authority.”

They have waived spousal and child support but the plan notes that Keith has “prepaid all child support obligations.”

The filing stated, "Neither party shall pay any amount and/or form of alimony or spousal support to the other. All alimony and spousal support claims are hereby forever waived by the parties."