Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce from Keith Urban (Report)

Getty

Nicole Kidman has reportedly pulled the plug on her marriage with Keith Urban.

TMZ reports Kidman has filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

While the outlet reported that Kidman was trying to save the marriage, she has seemingly changed her mind.

According to TMZ, Nicole’s inner circle believes that Keith has already moved on from the marriage.

Sources close to Kidman claimed to the outlet, “All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

Urban has not commented on the split.

According to TMZ, they had been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” and it seems their joint appearances and social media posts dried up around that time, too.

Urban was noticeably absent from Nicole’s August photo dump celebrating summer. The videos and photos showed Kidman swimming and spending time with her daughters and sister, but Keith was nowhere to be found.

The exes share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

A source told TMZ, Kidman is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."