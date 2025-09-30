Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Split: Clues a Breakup Was Coming

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split news rocked the entertainment world on Monday.

There were, however, some telling signs along the way.

A source tells TMZ that they have been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” and it seems their joint appearances and social media posts dried up around that time, too.

The exes, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, looked every bit the loved-up couple as they attended the 2025 Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May. The actress and singer held hands at times, and were even photographed in the audience forehead-to-forehead.

Getty Images

Just weeks later, they were photographed together for the last time at the Los Angeles Football Club match in Nashville on June 20. At the event, Keith and Nicole appeared happy, but were not snapped showing any PDA.

Getty Images

As for social media, the 2025 Country Music Awards in May marked the last time Keith posted photos of Nicole on his Instagram, including a video of them celebrating as he showed off his award as they got into a car.

Her final post featuring Keith was for their anniversary in June. She shared a black-and-white photo of the couple, and wrote, “Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️.”

Urban was noticeably absent from Nicole’s August photo dump celebrating summer. The videos and photos showed Kidman swimming and spending time with her daughters and sister, but Keith was nowhere to be found.

The Oscar winner wrote in the caption, “Summer memories ❤️ Now back to school ✨.”

Sightings and social media aside, there was also a headline-making moment in July when Keith ended an interview over a question about Nicole.

He was on a Zoom call with “Hayley & Max in the Morning” when co-host Max Burford asked, “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?”

Urban dropped off the call, and a producer was heard saying, “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question.”

Now, a source tells TMZ, Kidman is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."

While another insider told People magazine, “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."