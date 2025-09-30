Getty Images

Madonna just gave her first extended sit-down interview in nine years, and her first-ever on a podcast.

The Material Girl opened up during her “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” appearance about the ugly 2015 custody fight with her ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie, for their son Rocco, which left the global superstar at a breaking point.

She told Jay, “I would say, probably one of the most painful moments in my life was when I went through a custody battle with my son. Even though my marriage didn’t work out, I mean, a lot of people’s marriages don’t work out. They marry the wrong people. They’re not aligned. Someone trying to take my child away from me was like, they might as well just kill me. That’s really how I was thinking.”

Madonna revealed that the battle was happening while she was on her Rebel Heart tour. She recalled, “I had to go onstage every night. I would just be lying on the floor of my dressing room, sobbing.”

“I really thought it was like the end of the world,” Madonna noted, admitting she considered suicide. “I just couldn’t take it. But thank God, I don’t feel that way anymore.”

During the interview, Madonna also reflected on that time she was placed in “an induced coma for 48 hours” after suffering sepsis from a bacterial infection in 2023.

She shared, “I was rehearsing for my [Celebration] tour, and I got a bacterial infection. One minute I was alive and dancing around, and the next minute I was in the ICU unit of a hospital and I woke up from being unconscious for four days."

“I got out of the hospital, they took me off the ventilator, I started to breathe on my own, and I had something, it's called sepsis, and it can kill you," Madonna went on.

After the hospitalization, Madonna had “no strength,” “no energy,” and “couldn’t get out of bed.”

Madonna told Shetty she got through the ordeal with the help of her Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni, with whom she appears in a new self-help course called “The Mystical Studies of the Zohar.”

She said of overcoming her health crisis, “I used to talk to my teacher all the time and he was like, 'The sooner you accept what's happening to you and that you don't know when it's going to end, the sooner it's going to end.’ That made so much sense to me. And, of course, it did."