On Monday, Kate Gosselin took to TikTok to break the news of her hospitalization.

She wrote on a photo of herself hooked up to an IV, “Please pray for me tonight and tomorrow.🙏 I will be fine, but I’m scared and would appreciate prayers!”

Gosselin captioned the TikTok, “Emergencies don’t care about schedules! Please DON'T worry about me! Please pray instead!” she wrote. “Don’t worry, story time to follow when I’m able! Love you guys! I’ll be back as soon as I can! 😘.”

When a follower praised her for her strength, Kate responded, “Thank you! I had to call upon that strength that I know I have deep down tonight! And I appreciate your prayers!”

Gosselin hasn’t revealed what led to her hospitalization, but earlier this month, she opened up on her health struggles.

A few weeks ago, she shared on TikTok, “When I was pregnant with them, my stomach was squished up here, like 1 inch. You can see it on an ultrasound. And my bladder was squished way down here, compressed the whole time with baby weight. Compressed, compressed, compressed."

During her marriage with Jon Gosselin, they welcomed eight kids.

She went on, “Turns out that my bladder was so compressed that it lost its ability to do what a bladder is supposed to do. It’s a muscle. And it lost its elasticity or whatever."