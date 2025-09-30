Julia Roberts Says She Still Has Famous Armani Suit & Her Son Just Tried It On (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri and Michael Stuhlbarg sat down with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman to dish on their new psychological thriller “After the Hunt.”

Oscar buzz is building, and critics are calling this the performance of Julia’s career. In the psychological thriller, Julia plays a brilliant college professor with a dark secret from her past threatening her future.

The cast gushed over working with one another.

Michael shared, “These people are gorgeous, brilliant, remarkable artists.”

Adam asked, “There is such a powerful line in this movie: ‘Not everything is supposed to make you comfortable.’ Andrew, what do you think about that line?”

Andrew replied, “The only way we grow as human beings is to go through uncomfortable things. I think comfort is anathema to growth and expansion and being challenged and connecting to others… I think empathy is challenging for us right now and uncomfortable, particularly when we want to remove ourselves from other people and their point of view.”

Turning to Ayo, Adam asked, “How has Juliainspired you as an actor?”

She replied, “Oh, my gosh, in so many ways, of course… She’s an amazing partner, mother, friend. It’s cool to see.”

They also talked about how Julia cemented her place as a fashion groundbreaker at the 1990 Golden Globes in a men's suit from Armani. An iconic moment Ayo paid tribute to by suiting up on the red carpet herself.

Edebiri shared, “I love to wear a dress, but I love to wear a suit. And I love those ’90s Armani suits. They're just, like ,the best.”

Julia revealed she still has the suit!

She told Ayo, “I’m going to bring it to work tomorrow and I want you to put it on.”

Edebiri told her, “Stop! Are you kidding me?”

Julia said of her son Henry, “Yeah. Henry just had it on the other day.”

Adam jumped in, saying, “So, this was back in the day when you would buy your own clothes, before stylists… So, how'd this come about? This was 1990?”

Julia shared, “I went into the Armani store and, as I recall, downstairs is women’s clothing. And I went upstairs to the men’s department. I remember I put the suit on and I loved it. I was like, ‘Oh, great.’ It was too big in the waist… I remember the man saying, ‘Let me get the tailor’… And they took care of it there. Johnny-on-the-spot… I was very taken with myself.”