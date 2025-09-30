Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik Address Possible Taylor Swift Easter Eggs on ‘DWTS’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with “Dancing with the Stars” duo Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik as they get ready for week 3, which is TikTok Night.

The pair will dance to “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” and Jen shared, “To be honest, I don't think the nerves ever go away… we're doing the cha cha this next week so it's a bit challenging.”

Jen opened up about competing just two months after welcoming her third baby.

“It's been the best thing for me,” Affleck said. “I feel like if I wasn't I would probably be dealing with the harder things like baby blues and postpartum depression. It's honestly been a blessing.”

Jan was a back-up dancer for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, and he set the record straight about Swiftie fan theories about easter eggs on “DWTS.”

Derek asked, “There has been speculation out there from fans that thought you’ve been doing some Easter eggs yourself, of Taylor Swift, in your guys’ dance moves. Is that true?”

Jan insisted, “That’s not true.”

Derek added, “So the ornage from the opening number had nothing to do with…”

And Jan interjected, “Nothing to do with Taylor Swift.”

Plus, Jen spoke about competing against her “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” co-star Whitney Leavitt and not wanting people to pit them against each other.

She explained, “It sucks because I think the last few seasons we've been on have been so draining… and this is a chance for me and her to get out of that -- leave the drama behind and focus on what we love is to dance.”

Derek also had Jen and Jan react to the most Googled searches about “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star. (And yes, the top one is about her "cousin" Ben Affleck.) Watch!