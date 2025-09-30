ID's Annual No Excuse for Abuse Campaign Reveals True Story of DC Sniper’s Ex-Wife

ID

ID is launching their annual No Excuse for Abuse Campaign in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

At the center of the campaign is the documentary "Hunted By My Husband: The Untold Story of the DC Sniper," which tells the story of the sniper's ex-wife Mildred Muhammad.

In October 2002, 10 people were gunned down by a sniper in the DC area. John Muhammad and a teen named John Lee Malvo were arrested for the crimes.

The FBI reports Muhammad and Malvo were later “convicted at trial or pled guilty in multiple court cases in Maryland and Virginia. Both were sentenced to life without parole. Muhammad also received the death penalty in Virginia and was executed on November 10, 2009.”

A trailer for the documentary reveals that Muhammad’s alleged plan was to kill random strangers so that when he killed his ex, her murder would seem random, too.

In the footage, Mildred recalls the moment she found out she was the sniper’s intended target. Watch!