Cassie Ventura’s Tells Judge ‘I Am So Scared’ Ahead of Diddy’s Sentencing

Cassie Ventura sent a powerful letter to Judge Arun Subramanian ahead of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sentencing on Friday.

Cassie, a key witness at Combs’ trial, says she is “scared” and “afraid” of Diddy’s “swift retribution” if he goes free.

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

The music mogul asked for the convictions to be thrown out, but that motion was denied last week. Facing up to 20 years in prison, he will learn his fate on October 3.

In her letter, Cassie tells the judge, “If there is one thing I have learned from this experience, it is that victims and survivors will never be safe… I hope that your decision considers the truths at hand that the jury failed to see.”

She writes about reliving “the most traumatic and horrifying chapter of my life,” as she testified in May while nine months pregnant.

Ventura reiterates what she had testified about in court, claiming in the document, “He groomed me into performing repeated sex acts with hired male sex workers during multi-day ‘freak offs,’ which occurred nearly weekly. I was forced into lingerie and heels, told exactly how to look, and plied with drugs and alcohol so he could control me like a puppet. These events were degrading and disgusting, leaving me with infections, illnesses, and days of physical and emotional exhaustion before he demanded it all again.”

Cassie states that “refusing meant punishment,” adding that he “controlled every part of my livelihood.”

The singer says he would threaten her reputation and use violence to get his way.

Cassie writs, “Sean Combs would hit me, punch me, stomp on my face, pull my hair, and throw my body to the ground and against the wall. The jury saw pictures of bruises on my back from Combs kicking me and saw the deep gash over my eye he caused when he slammed me into a bed frame.”

Ventura describes it as “a horrific decade of my life stained by abuse, violence, forced sex, and degradation.”

Since leaving the relationship, Cassie says, “I spent the last seven years of my life slowly rebuilding myself — physically getting clean from the drug abuse Sean Combs forced and encouraged, and mentally understanding how to live with a seemingly insurmountable level of trauma.”

Now, she says she is afraid of what will happen if Combs walks free.

Cassie explains in the letter, “My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.”

She continues, “As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth.”

Ventura insists he has not changed.

“His defense attorneys claim he is a changed man, and he wants to mentor abusers. I know firsthand what real mentorship means, and this disgusts me; he is not being truthful. I know that who he was to me — the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker — is who he is as a human. He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”

She points out that Combs did not admit to wrongdoing until a video of him abusing her was released by CNN.

Ventura writes, “It was only after actual video footage corroborated the exact words in my civil complaint that he issued an insincere apology on the internet.”