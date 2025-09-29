Zoey Deutch & Jimmy Tatro Secretly Engaged: ‘Love of My Life’

Instagram

Surprise! Zoey Deutch and boyfriend Jimmy Tatro secretly got engaged months ago!

Zoey shared the special news on Instagram, writing, "Three months engaged to the love of my life.

The “Set It Up” actress included a carousel of images from the romantic beach proposal complete with a picnic blanket, pillows, and white flowers.

Deutch looked gorgeous in a yellow halter dress as YouTuber Tatro got down on one knee to pop the question in a white button-up shirt and dark pants.

Zoey, the daughter of actress Lea Thompson and filmmaker Howard Deutch, flashed her new bling in the photos, a large cushion-cut diamond with a gold band.

The couple’s celeb friends welcomed the news in the comments.

Camila Mendes gushed, “Ahhhh congrats you two 😍🎉,” while Lili Reinhart wrote, “Congratulations, beautiful angel!! ❤️❤️”

Patrick Schwarzenegger posted, “YESSSSSSS!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Tan France shared, “ZOEY!!! That’s amazing news, my love. I could not be happier for you!! ❤️”

Busy Philipps declared the news, “CUTEEEEE❤️,” and Maude Apatow commented, “CONGRATULATIONS ❤️❤️❤️.”

Topher Grace wrote, “Brother! I’m so thrilled for you guys!! What a pair,” and Vanessa Hudgens told the couple, “Sooo happy for yooooou.”