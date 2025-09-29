Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Have Separated (Report)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly gone their separate ways!

Sources told TMZ that the two have been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”

According to sources, Kidman is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.".”

Nicole and Keith have two children together Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Another insider told People magazine, “Nicole’s sister has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The source added, “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Another insider claimed to TMZ that Keith “moved out of their family home” and is living in a different residence in Nashville.

The split reports come just a few months after Keith and Nicole celebrated their wedding anniversary.

In June, Nicole posted a pic of herself cozying up to Keith, writing on Instagram, “Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban.”