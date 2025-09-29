Kelly Clarkson Returns to Talk Show for First Time Since Ex Brandon Blackstock’s Death

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show just returned for Season 7.

The premiere episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show," which was likely pretaped, marked Kelly’s first day back on the air following the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. He died on August 7 following a battle with melanoma.

According to USA Today, the episode brought a mix of high energy and emotion, though Clarkson never mentioned her ex.

The newspaper noted Clarkson delivered an upbeat interview with “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” co-stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell about parenting, and offered a touching look at the heroes who saved lives during the Texas Hill Country flooding over the summer.

She reportedly ended the show with a Kellyoke rendition of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights."

The show's music director, Jason Halbert, also told USA Today of the new season, “A lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels. You’re going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn’t talk about verbally in a sitting on the couch interview.”

Us Weekly adds that production started up on Season 7 of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" the week of Sept. 8, after being on hiatus since June.

Following Brandon’s death, a source told People magazine that Clarkson was “devastated” by the sad news.

The exes shared River, 11, and Alexander, 9, and the insider said, “When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids."