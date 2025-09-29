Josh Hartnett Hospitalized and Released After Car Accident

Actor Josh Hartnett was admitted to the hospital after a car collision in Canada last week.

Hartnett was inside an SUV when it collided with a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) patrol vehicle in Newfoundland, Canada.

Josh’s rep confirmed that he has already been checked out and has been cleared to return to acting.

Hartnett is currently filming a Netflix series in Canada with Charlie Hunnam and Mackenzie Davis.

In a statement, the RNC confirmed that two-vehicle collision “happened shortly before 1 a.m.”

Without naming names, the statement revealed that no one was seriously hurt and the SUV occupants were taken to the hospital for “minor injuries.”