Jeremy Allen White Admits It’s ‘Tough' Hearing Himself as Bruce Springsteen (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White spoke to “Extra” at the New York Film Festival premiere of “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” his new Bruce Springsteen biopic.

White spoke about all the work he did to prepare for the role, saying, “I worked with this guy, Eric Vetro, wonderful vocal coach. I listened to Bruce's music all day, every day. I listened to Bruce's voice all day, every day. And we got to a place that I thought sounded pretty good.”

He confessed he had a hard time hearing himself as Bruce, saying, “It was tough, man. It’s tough. I remember hearing myself sing in that first opening sequence and that sounded great… but it's hard. I mean, Bruce is such an icon, and everybody has their own idea and relationship of the man… I'm feeling proud and I'm happy to be here.”

The actor also talked about how both Bruce and his father struggled with depression, and how this movie finds Bruce at a crossroads as to what kind of life he wanted to lead.

Jeremy shared, “These men, Bruce and his father, Doug, played beautifully by Stephen Graham, they grew up in a different time where they didn't have the language. They didn't even know how to label the things that they were feeling, and they were suffering from depression.”

He continued, “I think this movie is about a period in Bruce's life. He's at a crossroads. He can either make a choice to build a life that's filled with a loving relationship and family, or he could continue sort of lonely. Thank goodness he sought help. He met Patty, his wife. He had his beautiful children and he lives the life that he lives now.”