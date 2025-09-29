Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Divorce Is ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened’

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is discussing life after Ben Affleck.

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Lopez said their split was “the best thing that ever happened me.”

The pair finalized their divorce late last year, months after Lopez filed the papers.

She explained, “It changed me… It didn’t change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow. Become more self-aware. I’m a different person now than I was last year, I think.”

Amid their split, Lopez was working on her film “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” which is produced by Affleck.

She admitted, “It was tough. It was a really tough time.”

“It was hard not to think about stuff. It was the best and the worst of times, in a way,” Lopez went on. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. It was just like, ‘How do I reconcile this?’ But you get through it.”

Lopez also opened up her summer, which she called “the best summer I ever had.”

She shared, “I had so much fun. I’m able to enjoy things more. The joy is in living and these moments and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you for the lessons it brings and then for all the triumphs it brings. And the hard times are the lessons, and you have to understand that.”

“And once you do, everything becomes a little bit lighter and you can really, really fly,” J.Lo emphasized. “If that hadn’t have happened, I wouldn’t understand that.”

Despite their marriage not working out, Jennifer showed some love for Affleck while discussing “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” saying, “The movie wouldn’t have been made if it wasn’t for him and Artists Equity,” she said. “And I will always give him that credit.”