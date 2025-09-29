TikTok

Halsey just gave fans a “speed round of updates” on TikTok regarding their health and upcoming tour.

The singer, who suffers from lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, told fans, “Just did another few sessions of chemo,” and then pointed to their chest, adding, “Had a new port placed.”

A fan wrote in the comments, “My hubs does the same kinda treatment for lupus and blood cancer, how do you do it? How do you find the energy for your shows? He gets treatment and he’s wiped like can’t stand for a week. You’re amazing.”

Halsey responded, “I also can’t stand for like a week 😭 or more! You guys see me between treatment where I have energy. The time flies by when I’m recovering so it doesn’t seem like as long, but it’s definitely a while. Shout out to your hubby for being a badass and sharing duel diagnosis with me! Much love to both of you! 🤍🤍🤍🤍”

Instagram

In the video, the star also dished on their upcoming tour, “We just put the Back to Badlands show together, and it’s going to be unbelievable. So amazing… We start rehearsals very, very soon, and I’m so excited. I’m bringing back a kind of like really fun, nostalgic little references from the very, very first Badlands tour. I am playing the entire album, plus a bunch of other extra fun ones.”

Halsey went on to tell a funny story about their fiancé Avan Jogia, revealing they were driving together past the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and he said, “You’re going to be in there soon.”

They thought he was making a dark joke, and had to clarify, “No, I mean for your show. For the first night of your tour!”

Halsey recalled telling him, “That’s way better than what I thought you meant.”

The artist kicks off the Back to Badlands tour on October 14 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Check here for the full tour schedule.