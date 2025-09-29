Getty Images

George Clooney was handsome at the New York Film Festival Premiere of “Jay Kelly,” which was a date night with his wife Amal.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with George, who shared how they just celebrated their 11th anniversary.

He dished, “We had a nice dinner night before last.”

As for what the next 11 years would look like, George quipped, “Mostly be me gumming bread because I’m 64, so I’ll be 75.”

Clooney recently battled a “bad sinus sinus infection” during the Venice Film Festival, but he’s “fine” now!

In “Jay Kelly,” his character grapples with the life choices he’s made regarding family, but George noted that his experience has been different, since he gets to be home with his two kids a lot.

As for how he is making time for his children despite his busy schedule, Clooney said, “I’m not in that mass rush to succeed anymore. I’ve had my career in many ways and you know things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and it’s fun. I’m still young enough that I can run around with them. That’s going away quickly, but I can still do it right now.”

George also talked about reuniting with Laura Dern and having fun with Adam Sandler during filming.

Reflecting on his first film with Laura, he commented, “We did it with Charlie Sheen, Laura Dern, and I. It’s so funny, the movie came out like a couple of years ago, it didn’t come out for 40 years… We get killed in the first scene in the movie, but now it’s like starring three of us.”

During the interview, George shared a fun moment with Adam, who wore a suit for the premiere. George commented, “I’m making him dress and he looks nicer.”