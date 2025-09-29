Danielle Fishel on Finding Joy in ‘DWTS’ Journey After Breast Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra” was with “Dancing with the Stars” duo Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov as they prepared for their TikTok Night Foxtrot to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild.”

They reacted to the judges’ comments on their week 2 cha cha — Danielle said, “I definitely know I do not want Bruno [Tonioli] to have to give me another shoulder note. So, my number one goal for this week is for Bruno to say, ‘Hey… I saw your neck. Your shoulders are down.’”

Pasha talked about Danielle as a partner, praising her for picking up choreography quickly and taking in all his notes.

“She's perfect, her strength, she can multitask,” he said. “So, she remembers choreo very fast and then when I give her notes, she can somehow manage to think about like 50 notes at the same time.”

Pasha teased, “I thought I was a perfectionist until I met Danielle. Now, this is a perfectionist to a whole new level.”

Plus, Danielle opened up about her breast cancer battle last year and how she is trying to find as much joy as possible in life, which “DWTS” is giving her!

Fishel explained, “Being in my mid-40s, having overcome cancer last year, a mom of two, and just realizing that like life is short, and we should find as much joy as possible everywhere we can. And from beginning to end, this process has been joyful. And I don't ever want it to end.”

As for how she’s doing physically, she said, “I think there are definitely some physical changes. I'm on medication that gives me side effects and all of that, but you know, there are pros and cons to everything. Medications that give me side effects are also keeping me cancer free. So, I'll take it.”