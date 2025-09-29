Celebrity News September 29, 2025
Cindy Crawford to Receive Holocaust Museum L.A.’s Award of Courage Honor
Cindy Crawford is receiving a major honor!
Crawford and Holocaust survivor Ella Mandel will be recognized with the Award of Courage by Holocaust Museum L.A.’s annual gala on October 28.
Earlier this year, the two collaborated on an awareness campaign for “Borrowed Spotlight,” which highlighted intergenerational advocacy.
When Cindy met Ella — the only person in her family to survive the Holocaust — she called the experience “profoundly inspiring.”