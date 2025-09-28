Selena & Benny's A-List Guest List! See Who Attended the Wedding of 2025

Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exchanged vows in an idyllic ceremony on September 27, and now we are finding out just who was on hand to see their nuptials in person!

As previously reported, guests Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd— Selena's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars — were confirmed attendees after having been spotted at the El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara, near the site of the wedding, the scenic Sea Crest Nursery.

People magazine reports Short and Martin teamed up for a toast at the rehearsal dinner the night before!

Paparazzi spotted Taylor Swift arriving on the grounds in a three-SUV convoy.

Now, People has confirmed other big names to share air with Selena & Benny, including Ed Sheeran, Finneas, SZA and Camila Cabello.

Mark Ronson DJed the reception, where Swift and Sheeran toasted the couple in the form of personal speeches.

Other celebs confirmed on hand were Paris Hilton (her sister Nicky had previously spilled the beans about that invite!), Cara Delevingne, Eric André, Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez.

Zoe and Édgar were Selena's co-stars in the hit film "Emilia Pérez."

It is also thought that several of Selena's "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-stars made the cut.

An insider told People of the reception, "Everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun. They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."

Selena excitedly confirmed her wedding on Saturday with the simple caption "🤍 9.27.25 🤍," illustrated with a Polaroid-style image of her and Benny locked in an embrace.