Kieran Culkin's Oscar-Speech Wish Coming True: His Wife Is Pregnant!

Getty Images

When Kieran Culkin wished for a third child in his Oscar speech this year, his wife Jazz Charton was listening: the couple is expecting!

THR reports the 42-year-old actor and his 37-year-old wife made it official at the opening night of "Waiting for Godot" on Broadway Sunday, where Kieran placed his hand on Jazz's baby bump.

Their family already includes their 6-year-old daughter and their 4-year-old son.

While picking up his first Oscar, for the film "A Real Pain," Culkin famously said during his acceptance speech, “My beautiful wife, Jazz, thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf, I love you so many and so much. And Jazz: I want more. You said maybe if I win.”

He clarified backstage that night, “A couple of months ago, I’d been asking for a while, and my wife, Jazz, said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy.' And I didn’t bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, ‘Remember what you said?’ She said, ‘What? I don’t remember,’ and then I told her and it all came back to her. So she spent the whole week being nervous, and instead of talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her onstage, which was very rude. Anyway, that’s the whole story. The end.”

Kieran has said he actually wants not just one more baby, but two.