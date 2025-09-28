Dolly Parton Postpones Las Vegas Shows, Cites 'Health Challenges

Icon Dolly Parton has unexpectedly put off her upcoming Las Vegas shows, telling disappointed fans she must address some issues with her health.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."

Joking about her legendary preference for fixing anything about her appearance she doesn't like, she went on, "As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

Dolly's upbeat note should go a long way toward reassuring fans she will recover.

As for why she made the announcement now, she wrote, "You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show-ready, as they say."

Could retirement be on the horizon? Two words: No way!

"And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you," she continued, closing with, "I love you and thank you for understanding."

Parton, who turns 80 in January, had announced her limited Vegas run in June. At that time, she told fans, "To say I'm excited would be an understatement. I haven't worked Vegas in years and I've always loved seeing there."

Her "Dolly: Live in Vegas" hits gigs would have marked her first time in the city for an extended run in more than 30 years. The dates involved were December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13.