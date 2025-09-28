Bad Bunny to Perform at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show!

Getty Images

Bad Bunny is heading to the Super Bowl!

The big news was announced during Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers.

The singer confirmed the news on Instagram with a promo video showing him sitting on a goal post on the beach with the caption, “Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026.”

He also noted on X, "I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States.”

The message seemed to reference this decision not to tour in the U.S.

Earlier this month, he told i-D magazine, "People from the U.S. could come here to see the show. Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue that ... ICE could be outside (my concert venue). And it's something that we were talking about and very concerned about."