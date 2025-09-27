Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Are Married! Inside Their Dreamy Nuptials

Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially tied the knot!

The superstar singer announced the Saturday nuptials with a series of Polaroid-style personal photos on Instagram, captioning them simply "9.27.25" surrounded by white-heart emojis.

The pair, seen nuzzling and kissing in the gauzy, romantic images, reportedly exchanged vows in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara, California. The ceremony took place at the clifftop Sea Crest Nursery, a 70-acre plantation known for its palm trees and cycads, which are ancient, fern-like trees.

In the images Selena shared, she wears a stunning open-backed halter-style dress with floral touches, while Benny sports a black tux and bowtie with a retro vibe.

Both looks were Ralph Lauren, People magazine reports.

According to Page Six, Selena, 33, and Benny, 37, had rented out the El Encanto hotel — owned by Tinder's Justin Mateen — for wedding guests.

A source told Us Weekly the wedding would be "a huge, A-list, star-studded wedding planned by Mindy Weiss.” Guests included Paris Hilton, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Ashley Park. TMZ reported that Taylor Swift had arrived in California for the ceremony.

The insider added, “Guests [did] not know exact locations for the rehearsal or the wedding.” Security measures were reported by DailyMail.com to have set Gomez and Blanco back about $300,000.

Selena and Benny announced their engagement late last year.

Gomez shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Forever begins now..”

She included close-ups of her ring, as well as a pic of herself admiring the ring on a picnic blanket.

In January, “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour spoke with Selena at the Golden Globes, where she opened up on the engagement.

She admitted, “Genuinely, there was so much going on. I was more surprised than anything.”

Back in the day, Benny produced Selena’s songs like “Same Old Love” and “Kill ’Em with Kindness.”

In 2023, Selena confirmed she was dating Benny.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress was responding to fan comments, and revealed the music producer “has treated me better than any human being on this planet” and called him “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”