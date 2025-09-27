Julia Roberts & Andrew Garfield Talk Bonding on ‘After the Hunt’: ‘Forever Friend Group’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman was with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield after their new film, “After the Hunt,” premiered at the New York Film Festival.

The film centers around a college professor played by Julia who is forced to grapple with her own secretive past after one of her colleagues, played by Andrew, is faced with a serious accusation.

Adam said the film is intense and you really want to know and really want to hear from the characters, asking the stars what they took away from this film.

Julia replied, “I have tripled the size of my… forever friend group, that is my takeaway.”

Andrew added, “Quadruple for me… Julia set up, she had us over for a week and a half… of rehearsals in San Francisco, she hosted us with [director Luca Guadagnino], and it was just the greatest way to begin a project. You don’t often get to do that with someone of Julia’s iconic nature, she happens to be just a really beautiful human being.”

He went on, “Allowed us into her home, allowed us into her family, and suddenly a film that was very daunting to deal with became something very pleasurable to deal with because of the tone Julia set.”

Adam asked Julia what they cooked for everyone, “Whatever they wanted,” she said. “I felt like Danny and I were in a constant state like preparing or rebuilding or cleaning up or something.”

Andrew shared, “You know when you have a good home life and go home after being way from home for 10,15 years, and you immediately fall asleep on your parents' couch, I had that at Julia’s and Danny’s home and I’m allergic to cats.”

Julia explained, “Our cat loved Andrew and was always behind him.”

Andrew recalled, “I passed out, a dog on my feet, a cat on my head and they were all still rehearsing I must have been so comfortable to do that and it was day two.”

Adam said he heard that Julia was intimidated to meet co-star Chloë Sevigny.

Julia confessed, “She’s terrifying,” before adding, “She’s actually… she is so sweet and dear and you just want to put her in your pocket and I had never met her before and suddenly she’s knocking at my door, it was terrifying.”

Andrew said he was actually intimidated to meet Julia!

Julia’s niece, Emma Roberts was also there to support, Adam asked Julia if she can guess what Emma’s favorite movie of her aunt’s is. Julia answered, “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” Adam told her, “You are right.”