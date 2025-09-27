3 'Meet the Putmans' Stars Die in Crash — Family: 'We Ask for Your Continued Prayers'

TLC

Three stars of the TLC series "Meet the Putmans" have died in a car crash that also injured several others.

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post on Saturday, Isabelle Putman announced that Bill "Papa" Putman, Neenee Putman and Aunt Megan lost their lives.

Those who were injured include Uncle Blake, Lulu Alena, Noah and Gia, all of whom remain hospitalized.

She took a faith-based approach to the tragedy, writing, "My entire family — Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna — all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation. Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control."

"We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss. Thank you for every prayer, message and act of love. Your support means more than words can express."