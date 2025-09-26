Prince William Reveals ‘Hardest Year I’ve Ever Had’ in Rare Interview

Apple TV+

Prince William is opening up about hard times in a candid interview with comedian Eugene Levy for his show “The Reluctant Traveler.”

In a new trailer for the episode “Living the Royal Life in the U.K.,” Levy heads across the pond.

He kicks things off with a double-decker bus tour in London, declaring, “Never felt more like a tourist.”

The “Schitt’s Creek” star then gets an invitation from the Prince himself that reads, “Why don’t you pop down to the castle,” signed “William. Prince of Wales.”

Eugene arrives at Windsor, where William takes him on a tour, joking, “We provide this service for everyone. We do personalized tours everywhere.”

They take a walk around the grounds, with William and wife Kate Middleton’s black cocker spaniel Orla running about.

Eugene asks what the Prince does when he’s at home. William admits with a laugh, “Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

The men head to a pub, where the future king opens up about 2024, the year his wife and father, King Charles, were diagnosed with cancer.

“I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” William says. “You know, life is sent to test us, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

William’s comments echo what he shared in November 2024 while in South Africa for the Earshot Prize.

At the time, he said, “It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

He continued, “But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal.”