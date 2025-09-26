Jingle Ball 2025 Lineup Announced

Getty Images

The lineup for the 2025 Jingle Ball tour has just been announced by IHeartMedia!

This year, Ed Sheeran, mgk, Renee Rapp, the Kid LAROI, Nelly, Jelly Roll, BigXthaPlug, Zara Larsson, Alex Warren and Conan Gray have all signed up for the tour, which will travel through Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Jingle Ball will kick off in Dallas on December 2 and wrap up on December 20 in Miami.

The Jingle Ball tour stops will be featured in an ABC special, which will air in December.