Celebrity News September 26, 2025
Jingle Ball 2025 Lineup Announced
The lineup for the 2025 Jingle Ball tour has just been announced by IHeartMedia!
This year, Ed Sheeran, mgk, Renee Rapp, the Kid LAROI, Nelly, Jelly Roll, BigXthaPlug, Zara Larsson, Alex Warren and Conan Gray have all signed up for the tour, which will travel through Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
Jingle Ball will kick off in Dallas on December 2 and wrap up on December 20 in Miami.
The Jingle Ball tour stops will be featured in an ABC special, which will air in December.
Tickets for the Jingle Ball tour presented by Capital One will be available to the general public on October 3. For information, visit here!