Glen Powell Reveals Hilarious Way He ‘Gamified’ Walmart Visits as a Kid (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Derek Hough caught up with longtime friend Glen Powell and his co-star Steve Zahn to talk about their new Hulu show “Chad Powers.”

Powell stars as a hotshot quarterback who blows his college career with a brutal mistake and tries to resurrect his football dream by disguising himself as a totally different guy he dubs Chad Powers and joining a struggling Georgia team. Zahn plays Chad’s coach.

Glen co-created the show, telling Derek, “What’s been really, really fun about this cast that we have around us, including the writers’ room, is everyone is a college football fan.”

Steve said of playing a coach, “I was thrilled just because, of course, I’m a big, big college football fan… If this hits… people will yell out ‘Coach’ at the Kroger.”

Powell loved using the prosthetics as part of the disguise, saying, “I don’t think I’ve ever had such a good time on set ever, and also bringing Hollywood into it, this makeup prosthetic world.”

Derek commented, “You’re loving playing dress-up,” and Glen recalled the hilarious way he used to use costumes as a kid.

“It’s true,” he said. “My family loves costumes. Like we would go to Walmart as a kid… We’d put on costumes and went to Walmart. I got locked inside a Walmart one time. I went as a gorilla and I went to the produce aisle and I ran around with a bunch of bananas.”

Powell called it “fun as Hell,” explaining, “It just kind of gamifies Walmart visits.”

So, if you see Chad Powers in the produce aisle, you’ll know who it is!