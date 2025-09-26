Getty Images

Dakota Johnson was turning heads in an eye-popping sheer dress at the Zurich Film Festival on Thursday, where she was honored with the Golden Eye Award.

Page Six reports Johnson wore a custom cobalt-blue lace Gucci gown. The look featured a body hugging, high-neck, long-sleeved bodice with a basque waistline and full tulle skirt.

The “50 Shades of Grey” actress was dripping in jewels by Roberto Coin, including a diamond-and-sapphire ring and earrings.

Dakota is no stranger to sheer Gucci. She rocked a black see-through look at a Kering Foundation event earlier this month, and left little to the imagination in a crystal mesh gown at the “Madame Web” premiere in L.A. last year.

“Extra” just caught up with Dakota last month, talking about how her co-star showed some skin in her latest film “Splitsville.”

Chatting about Kyle Martin’s full-frontal scene, done with a prosthetic, she dished, Kyle was “so comfortable” being nearly nude on set.

Johnson explained, “When Kyle’s character is naked, he had a prosthetic penis. He like felt like he was wearing clothes, so he forgot that what he looks like to everyone is somebody completely naked, just standing... He’d, like, come over to ask a question or, like, talk about something, and he’d just be completely butt-naked, but he felt like he was wearing shorts.”