Cookie Johnson & Jordin Sparks Talk ‘Getting Loud’ About Fighting AIDS (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jordin Sparks took the “Extra” mic at the annual Elizabeth Taylor Night of Compassion fundraising gala to benefit AIDS research, where she spoke with honoree Cookie Johnson.

Cookie, who is married to Magic Johnson, was recognized with ETAF’s 2025 Champion award.

She told Jordin, “It feels great. I mean, this is a wonderful organization and of course, it's close to my heart. So, to have them recognize me is an amazing thing.”

Jordin, who also performed at the event, commented that it has been a minute since AIDS has been at the forefront of people’s minds.

Cookie agreed, saying, “I think we got to get loud and start talking about it again,” whether that is through big events, social media or conversations at church or at home.

Johnson went on, “We need to do groundwork like go to our churches… and I think families need to talk… Families don't like to talk about sex… but we need to talk about these things. We need to talk about the fact that this disease can kill you and how it can kill you.”

Cookie put it this way, “The medications are wonderful and they're saving lots of lives. But the real thing is, like, if we explain to people that if you use precautions, if you get tested… do your protection, we could end this disease.”

She wants people to get loud, saying, “So, I think we just got to yell and I think we got to talk about it everywhere.”