‘Bringing Up Bates’ Alum Zach Bates & Wife Whitney Expecting Baby #6

Instagram

“Bringing Up Bates” alum Zach Bates and his wife Whitney are having another baby together!

The pair are expecting their sixth child.

With their help of their other kids Bradley, 10, Kaci, 9, Khloé, 5, Jadon, 4, and Lily, 2, they announced the happy news on Instagram.

Along with a video, they revealed that their bundle of joy will be “coming spring 2026.”

The video also acknowledged that their family of six will be a “squad.”

Earlier this month, Zach’s sister Carlin Bates and her husband Evan Stewart welcomed their third baby together.

On Instagram, she wrote, “The five of us. Just saying that feels surreal. Thank you, Jesus, for this beautiful life…for these little souls we get to love, for the joy, the chaos, and the kind of peace that only comes from knowing we’re exactly where we’re meant to be.🥺🫶."