Getty Images

The countdown to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s big day is officially on!

The exact location where their nuptials are going down is still top secret, but it has been reported that they’ll tie the knot in the ritzy Montecito area of Santa Barbara sometime this weekend.

There are whispers that it could be at the famed San Ysidro Ranch, and one report even claimed that guests are staying at the $3,5000-a-night Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara.

Us Weekly senior reporter Amanda Williams spoke with “Extra” about Selena’s wedding party!

Will Taylor Swift be there? A while back, she volunteered to be their flower girl!

Amanda said, “I’m not sure if she’s gonna be the flower girl or maid of honor, but I can see her making an appearance.”

Selena and Benny announced their engagement late last year.

Gomez shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, writing, "Forever begins now..”

She included close-ups of her ring, as well as a pic of herself admiring the ring on a picnic blanket.

In January, “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour spoke with Selena at the Golden Globes, where she opened up on the engagement.

She admitted, “Genuinely, there was so much going on. I was more surprised than anything.”

Back in the day, Benny produced Selena’s songs like “Same Old Love” and “Kill ’em with Kindness.”

Two years ago, their music partnership turned romantic!

In 2023, Selena confirmed she was dating Benny.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress was responding to fan comments, and revealed the music producer “has treated me better than any human being on this planet” and called him “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”