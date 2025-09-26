'90 Day Fiancé': Chloe Confesses She Doesn't Know How to Use the Stove! (Exclusive Clip)

"Extra" has an exclusive sneak peek from "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way."

In the clip, we see Chloe, a woman from Massachusetts who has just moved to Aruba to be with her "pirate" partner, Johnny, confessing that she doesn't know how to use the stove!

Chloe explains, “I don't know how to use the stove because anytime we've wanted to eat, I took us out to breakfast, lunch, or dinner. So, really, there's no use of the stove because we're not even home ever to use it.”

She later insisted, “I'm more than capable of making eggs and other things that a stove requires, but it's gas… That's probably what my problem is. It's like a flame I can't control. Like, if it wants to light something on fire, like, what am I going to do?”

Chloe then fidgets with the stove handles, confessing, “I'm afraid. I'm scared of the stove.”