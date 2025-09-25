Celebrity News September 25, 2025
William Shatner Breaks Silence on Health After Hospitalization Reports
William Shatner, 94, is speaking out about his health after reports that he was hospitalized.
On Thursday, he took to social media to post a pic with the words, “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggurated.”
It has been reported that Shatner suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.
Shatner’s agent Harry Gold told TMZ that Shatner was dealing with some blood sugar issues.
According to Gold, William is “fine” and already back home after the brief hospital stay.
William didn’t specify in his post, but wrote, “I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI! 😉”