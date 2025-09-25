Mark Wahlberg Says Kids Think He's 'Silly' — Though One Might Pursue Acting (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Play Dirty,” his new action-packed heist thriller.

He was sharing the night with wife Rhea and all four kids. When Mona asked if the kids know if his storied career, he replied, “They think it's all pretty silly.”

Mark insisted, “I'm just Dad… you know, silly, always willing to make fun of myself to make them laugh.”

They did get a peek into his world recently, as he told Mona, “I'm shooting a movie right now in Boston, so they came to visit me there, which was a lot of fun.”

Mark talked about having incredible source material from the “Parker” book series and getting his opportunity to take a swing that the character.

Wahlberg shared, “This is this is based on some pretty incredible and beloved source material… to get my own an opportunity to take my own swing at it and really do it with somebody like Shane Black who infused a lot more humor… it's great.”

He went on, “I think really it was really about the wit and the dialogue and the twist in the plot that and their plan and their heist that was the most appealing.”

Wahlberg, who woke up at 3 a.m., said it was past his bedtime!

He’s known for his early mornings and consistent workouts, telling Mona, “Discipline has afforded me many wonderful things in my life. It's a thing that I really attribute to all my success, both personally and professionally… I recommend it to everybody.”

Plus, he shared that one of his sons might have the acting bug, but he’s not pushing it.

He explained, “My son has mentioned it a couple of times and then I actually asked him if he wanted to audition to play my son in ‘Family Plan’ and then he balked at that and then we were doing the sequel and he was like, ‘Dad, I should have done that.’”

Mark insisted, “I'm not going to push him and if he's not going to take it seriously, I'm not going to encourage it… If he's giving me the same attitude about getting up for school as he's giving me to get up to go to work, I can't have that.”

With the 30th anniversary of “Fear” coming up, Mark also talked about movies he’d love to reboot.

Wahlberg said, “If I could play the dad in ‘Fear,’ I mean, I've lived this now with my daughters.”

He also listed off “The Italian Job,” “Shooter,” and “Bobby Swagger” as reboots “we’re actually talking about.”