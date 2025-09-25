Getty Images

Kerry Washington became a TV icon playing Olivia Pope in “Scandal” and most recently kicked some major butt in the action film “Shadow Force.”

Now, Kerry’s going behind the camera to reboot another iconic show, “Desperate Housewives,” in the upcoming series “Wisteria Lane.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Kerry, who shared some news about the reboot.

According to Kerry, the tone of the show “will be very similar” to the original.

As for the possibility of starring on “Wisteria Lane,” Kerry played coy, stating, “I can’t say… I can’t say.”

Kerry explained why she took on the project, saying, “For me, this is really a chance to kind of pay homage to Marc Cherry and to all of those actresses and to just try to ask ourselves, what would that show be today? But with really all of the love and respect for everything it’s always been.”

Next, Washington’s starring with an A-list cast, including Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner, in the latest “Knives Out” thriller “Wake Up Dead Man,” coming to theaters November 26.

Washington opened up about working on the movie, saying, “It was so fun to film this because the cast is just filled with heavy hitters.”

Kerry raved about Daniel Craig, saying he is “an incredible leader on set.”

This was Renner’s first film since his near-fatal snowplow accident.

Washington noted, “I mean, to see Jeremy Renner come to work in his first job after the accident was just so moving every day.”

Showing love for the rest of the cast, Kerry said, “I got to work with some of my favorite actors. I’m like the biggest Andrew Scott fan on the planet. I’m a little bit obsessed with him, so that was just so much fun.”

Kerry is also out with Season 2 of her hit Audible original “The Prophecy.”

She teased, “It’s about what if the Bible was coming alive in real time in the world we live in now.”

Washington went on, “You have this woman, Virginia, who has this miracle inexplicable pregnancy, even though she is married to a man who is incapable of conceiving.”