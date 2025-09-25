Justin Bieber’s Mom Shares Cryptic Prayer for Her Son

Getty

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette is praying for her son!

This week, she posted a carousel of black-and-white photos of the singer wearing a shirt that says “Pray for Me” on the back.

Pattie wrote in the caption, “We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏”



She also shared a prayer for the 31-year-old that said, “I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin.”

The prayer continued, “Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT.”

She asked the lord to, “Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. 🙏🔥”

The prayer comes amid big news for Bieber. He was just announced as a headliner at 2026 Coachella following the release of his albums “Swag” and “Swag II.”