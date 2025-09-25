Judas Priest’s Rob Halford & Partner Wed After More Than 30 Years Together

Getty Images

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford is married!

The singer revealed that he and longtime partner Thomas privately wed in December after more than 30 years together.

Halford shared the news on the “Queer the Music” podcast, telling Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears that they tied the knot in a small poolside ceremony.

“We got married by the cactus, outside on December the something or other, about a year or so ago," he revealed.

Why the wait? Rob said it was due to Thomas’ “extremely conservative” background.

Halford said, “I stopped asking,” but then Thomas changed his mind.

The 74-year-old explained, "And then suddenly, on one of our night walks, he goes, 'I think we should get married.' [I went] straight home [and got] on the phone to get a pastor.”

Halford said, "It was a very simple ceremony. Obviously me and him, and an officiant, as they call them, who are legalized to marry people. Two of my dearest friends, Jim Silvia, who was Priest's manager forever, [and] his wife."

Looking back at the ceremony, he said, "There were just four of us around the pool, around the cactus, the heavy-metal cactus. And it was over in an instant. But it was just a beautiful, simple ceremony."

He said of being married, “More than anything else, the commitment goes to another level when you get married. It's a great thing to do. And if it doesn't work, that's life."