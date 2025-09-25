Jessica Sanchez ‘Super Proud’ After ‘AGT’ Win While 9 Months Pregnant! (Exclusive)

Trae Patton/NBC

The winner of the 20th-anniversary season of “America’s Got Talent” is Jessica Sanchez!

The 30-year-old singer, who is currently nine months pregnant, spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour after her crowning moment.

She shared, “I’m just overwhelmed! I’m about to be a mom, a first-time mom… and that is already amazing in itself, and now I’ve been crowned ‘AGT’ Season 20 winner.”

Sanchez confessed, “It doesn’t feel real.”

Jessica, who first competed on “AGT” when she was 10 years old, reflected on her hopes for what her big win means for herself and others.

She said, “I think more than anything, I’m super proud of myself going through this whole process nine months pregnant and showing the world that I believe in myself now and I have the strength to get through this, and that they have the strength to do this, too. If you are someone who has been doubting yourself in life just keep believing because you have the strength to persevere.”

After the big win, Jessica was ready to “kick my shoes off and relax.”