Famed music producer and Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski are leveling up in their relationship!

After seven years together, Finneas proposed to Claudia earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the pair announced their engagement on Instagram.

In a joint post, they wrote, “Forever and ever 9.22.”

Along with sharing the announcement, they shared photos of the proposal, which seemingly took place on a mountain.

The post also included photos of Claudia’s diamond sparkler!

In 2018, the two met on a dating app and their first date even inspired his song “Claudia.”

The song includes the lyrics, “I think you're gonna change my plans / With those emerald eyes / But you don't even understand / How much they're on my mind.”