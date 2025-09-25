Diddy Speaks Out in Court with Message for His Family After Hearing

Jane Rosenberg

Diddy spoke out in court Thursday following his hearing, TMZ reports.

The rapper attended an acquittal hearing in New York, as his legal team asked to have his two Mann Act convictions thrown out. The hearing ended without a decision from the judge.

His mother Janice and six of his children were in the courtroom.

Afterward, he reportedly turned to his family and told them he loved them and that they make him proud.

Looking at his mom, he blew a kiss and told her she was beautiful.

A source told the site that he also told the family, "Every day, every hour, I get closer to coming home.” He and his family waved to each other as he was escorted out.

In July, Combs was found guilty on the two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.