Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jimmy Fallon could be getting a big guest on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”!

On Instagram, Fallon seemingly hinted that Taylor Swift would be a guest on October 6, three days after the release of her new album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

In a video, Fallon is seen putting money down on 10, 6, and 25 in a game of roulette. The white ball ends up landing on 13, which is Taylor’s favorite number.

Jimmy responds, “Baby, that’s show business for you.”

Then, Fallon runs into some showgirls, with one saying, “Excuse us, honey.”

Jimmy captioned the video, “Not a lot going on at the moment.”

The promotion tour will kick into high gear as we get closer to the release date of “The Life of a Showgirl.”

To celebrate the highly anticipated album, it was recently announced that Swift is returning to the big screen!

Her release-party event “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” will be in theaters from the album’s day of release, October 3, through Sunday, October 5.

Her music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” will premiere during the 89-minute program, which will also contain behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the music video.

Taylor wrote on Instagram, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl ❤️‍🔥.”