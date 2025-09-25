Celebrity News September 25, 2025
Brooklyn Beckham’s First Words About Family Amid Rumored Feud
Brooklyn Beckham is speaking out amid a reported rift with his famous family.
Rumors have been swirling that Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham are at odds with his family, which includes parents David and Victoria Beckham, and siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 14.
Brooklyn spoke to he Daily Mail at the Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match, explaining, “There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife.”
The 26-year-old added, “Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy.”
He insisted, “Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun.”
According to E! News, the family drama may have started at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in 2022.
A source told the outlet that the couple has “made good faith efforts over the years” to connect with the Beckhams — and they did appear in family Christmas pics in 2024 — but added that the relationship is strained.
Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David’s 50th birthday on May 3.
A source told Us Weekly they Brooklyn and Nicola skipped the party to avoid Romeo’s then-girlfriend Kim Turnbull, a woman Brooklyn was involved with in the past.
An E! insider, however, added that Brooklyn and Nicola then missed the Met Gala on May 5 so they could spend time with David for his milestone birthday.
It seems Harper has been left out of the family feud. Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated the teen’s birthday in July with an Instagram Stories post that said, “Happy Birthday Harper. We love you.”