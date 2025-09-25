‘Bling Empire’ Stars Kevin Kreider & Devon Diep Are Engaged

Getty Images

“Bling Empire” star Kevin Kreider is ready for the next step in his relationship with Devon Diep!

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, September 23.

On Instagram, Kevin shared photos of his proposal, which took place in Rome.

He captioned the lengthy Instagram post, “The most powerful question is "will you marry me?"

Kreider added, “3.7 years after our second chance at love, we realize it's not just about love, it's about commitment towards each other and choosing to say yes, even when the highs aren't as high, and we have no idea how low the lows can be. But when we hit rock bottom, we grew closer to each other and closer to our faith. We rose out of the chaos and noise, distractions that were pulling us apart to a unity that is stronger because of the tests and trials.

We're happy to announce that we are officially engaged and we did it in style and it was beyond our wildest dreams.

I can't wait to marry you ❤️.”

Kevin also posted a proposal video on YouTube.

Before getting down on one knee, he told Devon, “When we first me, I know it wasn’t love at first sight, but God had better plans for us. We grew together, separate, for a while but what I remember is your loyalty, your love for me, your kindness, your heart, your soul.”

Showing his appreciation for Devon, Kevin went on, “Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for always being there for me even when we were apart. Thank you for your kindness and your soul. Thank you for bringing me closer to God and finding myself again when I was lost. And to me, that’s what I want in a woman is to be there for the good times, the bad, the times that I’m lost and I need strength when I can’t be strong anymore and you do everything for me.”

Their on and off relationship was a major storyline in the final season of “Bling Empire.”