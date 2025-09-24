‘Wicked: For Good’ Final Trailer Shows Glimpse of Elphaba & Glinda’s Face-Off — Watch!

Universal

The final trailer for “Wicked: For Good” just dropped, revealing besties Elphaba and Glinda come to blows!

The trailer begins with Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande) coming into her own in Emerald City with a sparkly new wand and the flying bubble that has her "obsess-u-lated!"

Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) tells her, “It’s more important than ever that you lift everyone’s spirits as only you can.”

Meanwhile, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is on the run and exiled as the Wicked Witch of the West as she fights for Oz’s silenced animals and tries to expose the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) for who he really is.

Cut to Elphaba confronting Glinda, telling her, “You can wave that wand all you want, but you have no real power.”

Glinda later tells Elphaba, "I'm a public figure now, people expect me to..." Elphaba sarcastically interrupts, "Fly?"

With an edge to her voice, Glinda insists, "Be encouraging!"

At that moment, Glinda and Elphaba begin to battle it out with wand and broom!

Fast-forward, and viewers also see touching moments between the women holding hands as the song “For Good” plays. Glinda later tells Elphaba, “Think of what we could do, together.”

The trailer also gives glimpses of “The Wizard of Oz,” as Elphaba sees visions of “a house and it is flying through the sky.”

Fans also get another look at Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man, too!

“Extra” caught up with Ariana in March, when she teased that the second “Wicked” movie will be “tonally different,” declaring, “Bring your tissues!”

We also caught up with both actresses at the “Wicked” premiere in L.A. last year and asked what they are most excited for fans to see in the second film.

Cynthia admitted, “I'm really excited for you to see their growth, where they get to in their friendship as well as, how that deepens — and also, we look hot!"

Ariana said, “I love your smoky eye in movie two. I'm mostly excited for people to see Elphaba’s smoky eye in movie two. It looks like Elphaba’s performing on the Billboard Music Awards, you know what I mean? With her rock band."