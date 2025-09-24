Simon Cowell Recalls When He Lost It All: ‘I Had to Sell Everything’ (Exclusive)

Getty

Simon Cowell has built an empire producing chart topping artists and hit shows for over two decades!

And now, Simon has invited only “Extra” for an exclusive sit-down at his stunning Malibu home ahead of tonight’s “America’s Got Talent” finale.

Simon opened up about his own rags-to-riches comeback!

Discussing a time in his life when he lost it all after a company that owned his record company went under, Cowell said, “We were all basically persuaded to buy shares in that company… so when the big company went bust… I owed the bank personally about a half million pounds… I had to sell literally everything... My house, my car — I was essentially bankrupt.”

He went on, “And I remember the day I left my house. I had to get a cab… I had about four or five pounds… and I remember thinking, ‘Sh*t, I’m not sure I’ve got enough for the cab fare.’”

As for what he would tell his younger self, Simon laughed, saying, “Don’t buy shares!”

Cowell has since rebuilt his growing empire, now worth reportedly around $600 million!

Thanks to “America’s Got Talent,” Simon is introducing the world to crowd-pleasing artists like finalist Jessica Sanchez, who could deliver her daughter at any moment.

When asked if they have a birthing plan in place for the show if she goes into labor, Cowell referenced his son, commenting, “Look, I’ve been there with Eric.”