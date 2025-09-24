Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby #3!

Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just welcomed their third child!

Riri shared photos of the newborn on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025 🎀”

While the “Umbrella” singer did not confirm the child’s gender, the little one was wrapped in pink. She also included a photo of tiny pink ballet slippers.

Rihanna and A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, are already parents to sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 1.

“Extra” caught up with Rihanna at the “Smurfs” premiere in July and she said the boys were “delighted” to have another sibling on the way.

She played coy about the sex of the new bundle of joy. Terri asked, “Is this the little Smurfette that you've been waiting for?”

Rihanna replied, “You have to wait and see. Oh, my gosh, are you guys going to be so hurt if it's a boy?”

Terri told her, “I think we're secretly hoping you have a girl… because you’ve got your two sweet, sweet boys.”

Riri answered, “I've always wanted a girl. God knows best, right? And I love my boys.”

Terri asked, “And the name will begin with an R? Is it safe to say?”