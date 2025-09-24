Go Behind the Scenes with Derek Hough at ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough is spinning the wheel on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

Derek was alongside his dancing crew, Bruno Tonioli and Jenna Johnson.

While Derek was nervous before the taping, Vanna White calmed his nerves by showing off her dance moves!

During his time on set, Derek learned that Vanna spends her downtime crocheting.

When Vanna came to visit the set of “Extra,” she brought a baby gift for Derek, a blanket that she crocheted herself!