‘DWTS’: Robert Irwin Reveals Celebs Are Sliding into His DMs (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson tackled the tango on “Dancing with the Stars” One Hit Wonder Night.

They chatted with “Extra’s” Sadie Murray right after the show. Robert said week 2 was more challenging with less prep time, confessing that the dance was a little “intimidating” and giving lots of love to Witney for her coaching.

Irwin shared, “I found it so much more challenging than week 1. We had so little time. We had a double elimination looming and it was it was just an adrenaline rush. But I am so grateful for Witney's direction through the week. I mean, she has just really been able to direct all of this passion that I've got and create something really precise. It was just a beautiful experience.”

He continued, “I think I was honestly even more nervous, because this is serious ballroom for the first time... but also, I mean, the most fun. Like, it was so much fun. I remember waking up this week every morning for rehearsals just like, ‘Lock in. It's for ballroom time. Let's go.’ So, we won.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

Witney weighed in, saying, “I feel so good about today,” adding, “We just worked insanely hard.”

Sadie asked if Robert has been getting DMs from anyone we might know, and Carson jumped in, “He doesn’t check his DMs… There's a few big, famous people and I was like, ‘Robert, you have to reply.’”

Robert, however, wouldn’t spill on who those famous people are!